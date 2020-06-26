James Bubbalicious Klewer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away in Sacramento, California, on June 13, 2020 from complications resulting from diabetes. James ("Bubba" to his friends and family) is survived by his sister, Judy Haskell, and his nephew, Nathan Haskell, of Phoenix. James was born in 1955 in Norman, OK; he then traveled to Sacramento as a kid in an old Rambler with a mattress on top. Bubba borrowed his Dad's golf clubs and became an avid golfer, playing junior golf on the CK McClatchy team ('73). James graduated from the Business School at UC Berkeley in 1977. A forensic CPA, James worked for Arthur Young in Sacramento and San Francisco before starting Klewer Consulting in the 90's. He served as an expert witness and as an arbitrator in construction and other disputes. Bubba was a member of many organizations, but his favorite was the charitable Active 20/30 Club #1. A roving and fanatical golfer, Bubba was a founding member of an eccentric golf group known as "The TI". He managed its speculative financial transactions and enhanced member eloquence by espousing proper syntax, etiquette and the effective use of hyphenated expletives in response to golf shots and other golfers. In lieu of a memorial service, Bubba wanted his friends to be invited to a wake celebrating the good times together. We will gather to honor Bubba's request as soon as it is safe to do so. If desired, any memorial contributions may go to Loaves & Fishes, or the Benevolent Fund of the Active 20/30 Club #1. Bubba encourages you to give yourself a "matching contribution" in the form of a round of golf with restorative beverages.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved