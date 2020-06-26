Passed away in Sacramento, California, on June 13, 2020 from complications resulting from diabetes. James ("Bubba" to his friends and family) is survived by his sister, Judy Haskell, and his nephew, Nathan Haskell, of Phoenix. James was born in 1955 in Norman, OK; he then traveled to Sacramento as a kid in an old Rambler with a mattress on top. Bubba borrowed his Dad's golf clubs and became an avid golfer, playing junior golf on the CK McClatchy team ('73). James graduated from the Business School at UC Berkeley in 1977. A forensic CPA, James worked for Arthur Young in Sacramento and San Francisco before starting Klewer Consulting in the 90's. He served as an expert witness and as an arbitrator in construction and other disputes. Bubba was a member of many organizations, but his favorite was the charitable Active 20/30 Club #1. A roving and fanatical golfer, Bubba was a founding member of an eccentric golf group known as "The TI". He managed its speculative financial transactions and enhanced member eloquence by espousing proper syntax, etiquette and the effective use of hyphenated expletives in response to golf shots and other golfers. In lieu of a memorial service, Bubba wanted his friends to be invited to a wake celebrating the good times together. We will gather to honor Bubba's request as soon as it is safe to do so. If desired, any memorial contributions may go to Loaves & Fishes, or the Benevolent Fund of the Active 20/30 Club #1. Bubba encourages you to give yourself a "matching contribution" in the form of a round of golf with restorative beverages.



