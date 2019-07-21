James Burton Winne was born on February 17, 1933 in Fargo, North Dakota and passed away on July 15, 2019 in Roseville, California. He loved all sports, photography, skiing, cycling and anything his kids were involved with. He was a wonderful husband and father. He spent his life serving and loving his family. Jim is survived by his wife Arlene Winne, children Nancy (John) Carrier, Christine Codina, and James Winne Jr., 8 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild. Friends and family are invited to attend his funeral service on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 10AM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (211 Estates Dr., Roseville, CA) following the 9AM viewing. Interment at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon, California. PRICE FUNERAL CHAPEL, (916) 725-2109, directors. Online condolences can be made at PriceFuneralChapel.com.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 21, 2019