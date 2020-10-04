1/
James C. Forsch
Aug. 11, 1936 - Aug. 6, 2020
Jim was born and raised in Sacramento along with his younger brother Dick. He graduated from Grant Union High School in 1954. He then served in the Air National Guard, training in electronics. He then returned to Sacramento to his sweetheart, Sheila Sanders, and they married in 1957. They raised their two children, Kimberly and Michael, in Sacramento. Jim spent his career at Pacific Bell (ATT), in communications and management. He retired in 1992. Jim was athletic and adventurous, with the ability and skill to pursue his many interests and passions. Those being fly fishing, golf, pilot of his 1948 Stinson tail dragger. He became one of the first Hobie Cat sailors and raced many California lakes. He chartered and captained yachts in the Caribbean on four different occasions with family and friends. For 20 yrs. he drove their RV all over the USA with Sheila and a group of great friends in their Wagoneers Club. Jim lost his wife Sheila of 54 years in 2011. He is survived by his brother Dick, daughter Kimberly (Randy) of Truckee, son Michael of Sacramento. Grandson's Christopher (Amanda) of Truckee and Nicholas (Paige) of Reno. Nephew Mark (Jill) Paulat and family of Phoenix, AZ. Family and friends were an important part of life and living to Jim & Sheila. Their family and friends adored them as well. They will forever be in our hearts and treasured memories. A contribution to the Alzheimer's Association may be made in Jim's memory.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 4, 2020.
