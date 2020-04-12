Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James C. Gibson. View Sign Service Information Sierra View Funeral Chapel 6201 Fair Oaks Boulevard Carmichael , CA 95608 (916)-481-1515 Send Flowers Obituary

Jim Gibson went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 7, 2020 at the age of 84. Jim was born June 3, 1935 in Robinson IL to Jack and Polly (Parker) Gibson. His family relocated to Southern California when Jim was young. After serving in the US Air Force from 1957-1961, Jim returned home where he met and married the love of his life, Barbara. Jim moved his family to Sacramento after falling in love with the area while stationed at Mather Air Force Base for three years. He was a long-time member of Arcade Baptist Church. Jim was in the grocery business for 43 years with Safeway, starting as a box boy in Southern California and retiring as Produce Quality Control Manager in the Northern California Distribution Center. In his retirement years, Jim enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family. Jim was a caring man of few words but great character. He was loved by all who knew him, and those who knew him well were privileged to enjoy his keen sense of humor. He was patient and always ready to help others. His family was the most important thing to him. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. He is survived by his dear wife of 58 years, Barbara (Herin) Gibson; daughters Jill Gibson and Joyce (Mark) Henkel, son Michael (Meredith) Gibson; grandchildren Emily (Jarrett) Tilford, Rebecca, Daniel and David Henkel, Sam and Daphne Gibson; great granddaughter Arya Dawn; sister Carolyn (David) Swinney; nieces, nephews and many beloved cousins. Funeral arrangements provided by Sierra View Funeral Chapel with interment at Mt. Vernon Memorial Park.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 12, 2020

