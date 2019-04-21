Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James C. Lucas. View Sign

Heaven received another angel... James C Lucas born in VA on December 18, 1933 - April 16, 2019. A devoted husband and father survived by his beloved wife Yasuyo Lucas and his daugthers Alice Rodriguez, Naomi Dockter, Tanya Lucas and Glenda Doyle. Also survived by his 6 grandchildren James and Amanda Dockter, John Rodriguez, Eric Lucas, Diane Rodriguez and Thadeus Doyle. His 3 great grandchildren Savannah, Sofia and Theodore Dockter. Son-in-laws Randy Rodriguez and Nick Doyle, preceded in death by Curtis Dockter. MSG James C Lucas was a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He served 24 yrs in the US Army where he earned numerous medal/badges, the Good Conduct, National Defense Svc, Vietnam Svc, Vietnam Campaign, Army Commendation, Korean Svc, United Nation Svc, Bronze Star and Meritorious Svc. His devotion to patriotism and discipline will be honored in the life-long values that he instilled with his legacy that will be carried on through his family. The cherished memories and love will never be forgotten and will always be dearly missed.

