James C. Mahon, Sr. was born on February 19, 1928 in Georgetown, S.C. and passed on May 10, 2019 in Citrus Heights, CA. James is survived by his wife Toni Mahon, son Jim Mahon, Jr. (Rosemary) and daughter Helen Flanders (Chris) plus 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. James was preceded in death by his son Douglas. A memorial service will be held at Sierra View Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 6201 Fair Oaks Blvd, Carmichael, CA, at 10am on May 22 followed by a luncheon at Veterans Memorial Hall in Carmichael Park.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 18, 2019