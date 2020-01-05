Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Carl McCluskey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jim passed ever so peacefully, surrounded by his favorite music and loving family. We will deeply miss our adoring, devoted father, grandfather, brother, and husband who delighted his wife Pat for sixty years. Jim moved to San Jose in the early 40s; he attended Willow Glen High School and San Jose State where he played football and made longtime friends. He and Pat married right out of college. They both taught in Fremont, later Jim became a high school social studies teacher in Santa Clara. History fascinated him; politics, history and philosophy became his calling. In 1967 the couple moved to Seattle with their new baby Shannon and Jim completed his PhD in political philosophy at the University of Washington. The family moved back to San Jose where Jim taught for a few years at San Jose State. Their son Michael was born in 1972. Another chapter in Jim's life was his work as an analyst for the California Energy Commission, a challenging career which was both timely and engaging; he thoroughly enjoyed guiding young graduate students in their burgeoning careers. The family moved to Granite Bay where he retired thirteen years ago. Jim was curious, capable, kind, a listener, and thoughtful a man of high integrity. He was an avid runner, sailed for years on the bay, waterskied like a pro; he was a mentor to many of his younger friends. He and Pat were able to travel to many far-away places; the highlights of their journeys were the Galapagos, Yellowstone, and Africa. We treasure the great photos he took. Jim is survived by six nieces and nephews, his brother Bill and wife Carol, his daughter Shannon and husband Sean Ferguson, son Michael, adoring grandchildren Jordan and Kristin Ferguson, and his dearest love Pat. A comment from his son summed up this admirable man in a few short words: "He did everything right." A celebration of Jim's life will be held on Saturday, January 18th at 12pm, Randy Peters Event Center on 105 Vernon Street, Roseville.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 5, 2020

