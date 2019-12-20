Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Carter. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James Carter died peacefully in his home in Sacramento, California on November 14, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born on September 7, 1940 in Arkansas. In 1945, his family moved to California, settling in the Bakersfield area. In 1956, Jim and his brother Carl moved to Orange County where Jim met his future wife, Judith. They married in 1960 and had two sons, Jeff and Joe. In 1960, Jim began working in the bridge construction business, first working as a laborer and eventually as a carpenter on bridge projects throughout California. His young family would relocate to various jobsites as necessary; thereby, gaining valuable work experience that would serve him well in his future. In 1973 Jim and Judith exhausted their savings and borrowed money from family joining with two partners to form MCM Construction, Inc. They began to bid bridge construction projects with immediate success. Over the years Jim's business partners changed, however, Jim remained the enduring factor guiding MCM to more than 46 years of success and employing upwards of 400 Californians annually. In 2018 Jim was honored by the AGC with their Contractor Achievement Award in recognition of a lifetime of construction innovations and accomplishments. Jim relaxed by tending his vegetable and rose gardens. He enjoyed many hunting and fishing trips with his family and friends as well as collecting classic and antique cars. He also loved to travel the world and had just completed a trip to Japan with family when he fell ill. Jim is survived by his eldest son Jeff Carter, his three children and four grandsons; son Joe Carter and wife Renee and their two children. He is also survived by three brothers-in-law, three sisters-in-law and several nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his brother Carl and his parents Sybil and Ree Neal. Although he had been able to semi-retire the past few years, Jim will be dearly missed in the halls and jobsites of MCM by those who were fortunate to work with him or for him over these many years. Those of us who knew him as friend or relative loved his infectious fun loving personality and amazing wealth of knowledge and energy. In lieu of flowers, any donation should be made to Sacramento Habitat for Humanity or the Ronald McDonald House charities. A Celebration of Life will be held in Sacramento Monday, January 13, 2020

