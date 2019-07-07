A retired NCO , one of the great Tuskegee Airman has taken his last flight, leaving his devoted wife of 33 years Gloria Coleman, four siblings; Claudine Reid, Christine Bagkin, Fanita Ross, and Kenneth Coleman, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousin, other loving relatives and friends. Eight of his siblings preceded him in death. His visitation at 10am -11am and celebration of his life at 11am both at Antioch Progressive Church, 7850 Amherst Street on Friday, July 12. Service entrusted with Morgan Jones Funeral Home. Interment at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery. In lieu of flower donation can be made to , Advanced Hospice Inc, and Ally Independence Compassionate In-Home Care.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 7, 2019