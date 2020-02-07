James Critchfield left us on 2/2/22 from complications of Lance -Adams Syndrome. He was 71 years old. He made Sacramento his home for over 50 years. He graduated high school at Bella Vista in 1966 and was stationed in Japan during the Viet Nam War. After his tour of duty he came back to Sac State and got his BA in Psychology. He worked in the Burn Unit for 35 years. He is survived by his wife Ann and his two sisters Diane Simser and Carolyn Lasky. A memorial will be held at his home on Friday Feb 14 at 11AM. For further information contact [email protected]
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 7, 2020