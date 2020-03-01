Born 2/21/52 in Sac, CA, died 1/16/20. "Jim" was a graduate of San Juan HS & CSUS, served in US Coast Guard for 4 years & was a retiree of Sac County. Preceded in death by parents James & Alma Hicks & sister Elaine Smith. Survived by sisters Kathleen Rogers & A Jane Smith as well as many cousins, nieces & nephews. Jim loved his music, pets, motorcycles, & flying. We are confident Jim has pulled up a chair & is jamming with all the great guitar players gone too soon. We invite you to attend a celebration of life on 3/22/20 at 1350 Greenborough Dr., Roseville from 1-4pm.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 1, 2020