James D. Ramirez
03/17/1959 - 07/31/2020
Was born in Sacramento, Ca. He is survived by his mother Clotilda, Brother, children Rachel, Leticia, Camellia, Samuel and Anthony. Grandchildren and great grand daughters Lysette and Salice. Also his numerous cousins, nieces, god children and friends. James loved to share stories of growing up in his beloved neighborhood of Southside Park. Known for his green thumb and love for his pet dogs throughout his life. His good looks, heart of gold and joking sense of humor will deeply be missed. James believed in the 3 things; God, family and the Greenbay Packers (not necessarily in that order). Preceded in death by his grandmother Concha, aunts, uncles and brother Paul. His children would like recognize the Miranda, Chavez, Orta, Maivia, Lopez and Rossi family. Rest in Heaven to the greatest dad. Service delayed due to covid 19 restrictions.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 9, 2020.
