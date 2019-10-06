Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James "Jimbo" Dahlberg. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Passed away peacefully in Elk Grove on September 19, 2019 with his wife Barbara by his side. Born in Anoka, Minnesota to Ted and Lily Dahlberg. Jimbo grew up in Walnut Grove, California where he met and married Barbara Schmidt in 1958. They raised their three children in the Delta. Jimbo began working for Harvey Lyman Chemicals in 1956 and continued his career there until he retired after 50 years in 2006. He continued consulting there for several years after his retirement. While working and raising a family Jimbo was also very involved in his community. He volunteered with numerous organizations throughout his career including the Boy Scouts of America, The Delta High School Future Farmers of America, the Sacramento River Jaycees, the Sacramento River Delta Historical Society, the Walnut Grove Presbyterian Church and the Walnut Grove Rotary Club. During the 40+ year span of service-oriented leadership to these organizations, he consistently held offices including Elder, Secretary, Treasurer and President. In addition, as one of the founders of the Delta Pear Fair, he played an integral part of the celebration for years and later became known as the Godfather of the Pear Fair. Jimbo received numerous awards and accolades throughout his career and community service including the Scouter's Key and National Crop Advisor Stewardship Award. His most esteemed and proud accolade was as husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by Barbara, his children Tammy (Scott), Bo (Tressa) and Rodney (Monica) his 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. The family will hold a private funeral. Please join the family for a celebration of Jimbo's life Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the Jean Harvie Community Center at 14273 River Road, Walnut Grove, CA 95690. Donations may be made to the Sacramento River Delta Historical Society or the .

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 6, 2019

