James David Fine (Dave) 65, passed away in his sleep after a five year battle with cancer on Saturday, September 26, 2020 in Roseville, Ca. He was born April 27, 1955 in Sacramento. On February 4, 1973 he married Debbie Fine in Reno, Nevada. They were happily married for 47 years. Dave retired from Teichert Construction in 2012 as an operating engineer. Dave enjoyed fishing, golf, and had a passion for fitness. He was also fond of spending time with his family, spending time outdoors, and telling a good joke. Survivors include his wife Debbie, his son David Fine, daughter in-law Tracy Fine, and daughter Michelle Fine; 2 grandchildren Kaley and Meadow; 1 sister Vicky Fine; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, James Fine and Beverly Laird. Due to COVID-19, there will not be a public funeral service. Dave's family will lay him to rest in a private service. Memorial donations can be made to Dave and Debbie's favorite Charity, Ronald McDonald House of Northern California Charities 2555 49th St, Sacramento, CA 95817. Please make donations "In memory of Dave Fine".



