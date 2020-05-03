WWII veteran, businessman, sportsman and loving family man. Jim is survived by his wife Lois of 59 years, his daughter Nancy (Paul), his son James (Lisa), and his brother Dan as well as his grandchildren Amanda, Michael, Alexandra, Hannah and Emma. Jim graduated from Roseville High School and enlisted in the US Navy at age 17 where he served as a signalman during WWII. Jim later became the owner of Lombard Liquors in Carmichael, CA where he also sold firearms and shared stories of his service. As an avid fisherman and hunter, he enjoyed spending time at Donner Lake with his family where his memory still lives on.



