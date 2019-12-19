Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Deering Mart. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

How many roads must a man walk down Before you can call him a man? The answer, my friend, is blowin' in the wind, The answer is blowin' in the wind. -Bob Dylan Following an extended battle with Alzheimer's disease, James Deering Mart, 80, passed peacefully on December 14, 2019 in Davis, CA. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 57 years, Dyan; his two favorite daughters, Jen (and Rob) Van Tuyle & Deb (and Lee) Friedman, and four grandsons: Tim & Jack Van Tuyle and Anthony & Xander Friedman. Stacy Donaldson, his kind and dedicated caregiver, has become a member of our family. Jim was born and raised in Oakland, CA. He graduated from San Jose State, attended Hastings Law School, graduating in 1965 as valedictorian of his class. He was a brilliant litigator for 40+ years, passionate about the fair and impartial application of the law; he cared holistically for his clients. Until the disease stole his intelligence and quick (and sometimes sarcastic) wit, Jim lived a full and active life. He and Dyan traveled extensively, played golf and skied, enjoyed great wines and were ardent 49ers & Giants fans. Jim never abandoned his "hippie" musical tastes, the house was always filled with music from Neal Young, Bob Dylan, Crosby Stills & Nash, Waylon & Willy, the Eagles, & Jimmy Buffett. His greatest legacy is the "grandpa-cation". He took each of his grandsons on a personalized adventure to visit llamas and the Skunk Train (Xander), attend the MLS All-Star game in Salt Lake City (Jack), take in a St. Louis Cardinals game (Anthony) and a golf trip to Carmel (Tim). Dyan, Jen and Deb invite you to a memorial celebration to honor Jim on January 11, 2020 from 2-4 pm at El Macero Country Club. In lieu of flowers, donations to the at

How many roads must a man walk down Before you can call him a man? The answer, my friend, is blowin' in the wind, The answer is blowin' in the wind. -Bob Dylan Following an extended battle with Alzheimer's disease, James Deering Mart, 80, passed peacefully on December 14, 2019 in Davis, CA. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 57 years, Dyan; his two favorite daughters, Jen (and Rob) Van Tuyle & Deb (and Lee) Friedman, and four grandsons: Tim & Jack Van Tuyle and Anthony & Xander Friedman. Stacy Donaldson, his kind and dedicated caregiver, has become a member of our family. Jim was born and raised in Oakland, CA. He graduated from San Jose State, attended Hastings Law School, graduating in 1965 as valedictorian of his class. He was a brilliant litigator for 40+ years, passionate about the fair and impartial application of the law; he cared holistically for his clients. Until the disease stole his intelligence and quick (and sometimes sarcastic) wit, Jim lived a full and active life. He and Dyan traveled extensively, played golf and skied, enjoyed great wines and were ardent 49ers & Giants fans. Jim never abandoned his "hippie" musical tastes, the house was always filled with music from Neal Young, Bob Dylan, Crosby Stills & Nash, Waylon & Willy, the Eagles, & Jimmy Buffett. His greatest legacy is the "grandpa-cation". He took each of his grandsons on a personalized adventure to visit llamas and the Skunk Train (Xander), attend the MLS All-Star game in Salt Lake City (Jack), take in a St. Louis Cardinals game (Anthony) and a golf trip to Carmel (Tim). Dyan, Jen and Deb invite you to a memorial celebration to honor Jim on January 11, 2020 from 2-4 pm at El Macero Country Club. In lieu of flowers, donations to the at https://www.alz.org/ would be greatly appreciated. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.