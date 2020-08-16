1/1
James Delavan
In Loving Memory - James Delavan (Pops/Gramps) Our beloved father, grandfather passed away peacefully August 9 at the age of 81. He was born in Sacramento in 1938. His wife, Danielle preceded him in death March 24. He is survived by his 4 children; Debbie Irvin, Susan Bair, Charisse McDonald, Robert Hitson; 9 grandchildren - Aaron Irvin, Angela Pilch; Jared, Tyler, David Bair, Ashley Cookson; Jessica Richardson, Erica Kephart, Alex Hitson; and 18 great grandchildren - Brianna LeDoux, Bella Berghuis; Brendan, Aidan, Gavan Irvin; Elijah Bair; Kaleb, Kaydence, Neeka Bair; Daisha, Noah Bair; Lily, Evie, June Cookson; Cynthia, Jaxson Richardson; Brittin and Brekken (James) Kephart, named after Gramps. His military and law enforcement career spanned over 30 years. James worked for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department as a Deputy Patrol Officer then as a Bailiff. He was well-respected by his friends and the community, and deeply loved by his family. He loved family gatherings most of all. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. We will miss you Pops! A small family memorial service will be held at Price Funeral Chapel, 6335 Sunrise Blvd, Citrus Heights, August 21 at 10:00 am and will be live-streamed via their website. Interment following at Sylvan District Cemetery.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Price Funeral Chapel, Inc.
6335 Sunrise Boulevard
Citrus Heights, CA 95610
(916) 725-2109
