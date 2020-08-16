In Loving Memory - James Delavan (Pops/Gramps) Our beloved father, grandfather passed away peacefully August 9 at the age of 81. He was born in Sacramento in 1938. His wife, Danielle preceded him in death March 24. He is survived by his 4 children; Debbie Irvin, Susan Bair, Charisse McDonald, Robert Hitson; 9 grandchildren - Aaron Irvin, Angela Pilch; Jared, Tyler, David Bair, Ashley Cookson; Jessica Richardson, Erica Kephart, Alex Hitson; and 18 great grandchildren - Brianna LeDoux, Bella Berghuis; Brendan, Aidan, Gavan Irvin; Elijah Bair; Kaleb, Kaydence, Neeka Bair; Daisha, Noah Bair; Lily, Evie, June Cookson; Cynthia, Jaxson Richardson; Brittin and Brekken (James) Kephart, named after Gramps. His military and law enforcement career spanned over 30 years. James worked for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department as a Deputy Patrol Officer then as a Bailiff. He was well-respected by his friends and the community, and deeply loved by his family. He loved family gatherings most of all. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. We will miss you Pops! A small family memorial service will be held at Price Funeral Chapel, 6335 Sunrise Blvd, Citrus Heights, August 21 at 10:00 am and will be live-streamed via their website. Interment following at Sylvan District Cemetery.



