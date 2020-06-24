Born on Sept. 9, 1946 in Sacramento, CA and passed on June 5, 2020 at the age of 73. He was the eldest child of Jimmie and Polly Thorntona and is survived by his wife Gloria of 42 years, children: Roman, Angelina, Alicia & Jason, 7 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, siblings: Sandra, Pamela, Timothy & sister-in-law Christine along with many nieces & nephews. Jim attended Sacramento High School and Sacramento City College until he was drafted into the US Army in Feb. 1966. He served in Vietnam and was honorably discharged in June 1968. During his military service, Jim became the Golden Glove Champion, he received several medals and Parachute badge & became a member of the 101st Airborne Division called The Screaming Eagles. Jim always put others first. His heartfelt kindness touched many. He will be missed but never forgotten in our hearts. There will be a private family remembrance at East Lawn Mortuary & Sierra Hills Memorial Park.



