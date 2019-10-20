Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Dole. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James (Jim) Allen Dole went home to be with the Lord on October 5, 2019. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of almost 47 years, Elizabeth (Liz) Dole. He was also preceded in death by his brothers Walt, Mike, and Robert Dole, his daughter Lori and granddaughter Vanessa. Leaving those behind that loved him dearly are his children; Michelle (Leroy), Robert, Pamela (Greg), Richard, Jeff (Coleen), Karen (Mario). His sisters: Pat, Penny (Ray), Diana and Jean. He was lovingly called "Grumpy Gramps" to 12 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren. Jim was born on April 18, 1934 to Reginald and Amy Dole. He was the oldest of 8 siblings; 4 boys and 4 girls. He grew up in the Florin area of Sacramento, and graduated from McClatchy High School. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Army. Upon completing his military service, he began a long and successful career with the State of California. He began working with the Department of Transportation and retired from the Teale Data Center. He enjoyed his retirement with Liz as they were actively involved in the Gem and Mineral Society. He also enjoyed his involvement with an RV club to which they traveled throughout the United States. He enjoyed his volunteer work with the Placer County Sheriff's office as well as the Foresthill Museum. We extend a special thank you to Ashley for providing loving care to our parents until the end. At his request, no services will be held.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 20, 2019

