On Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, James Dominick Bednash, was carried up by the Lord to eternal peace at the age of 91. A native of Dupont, PA, "Jim" relocated after high school to California where he served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and fondly earned the nickname of "Hogan" while stationed at Travis Air Force Base. After serving his country, he spent his entire career at Bank of America until his retirement in 1984 as an Executive Vice President. During his tenure he was proud to have mentored numerous colleagues who progressed through the ranks, in addition to having taught banking courses at Stanford University and University of the Pacific. An expert billiards player, he enjoyed spending time with his golf buddies, watching his beloved Golf channel, and tuning in to his favorite NFL games. Most of all, he just wanted to be at home with his family. A long-time resident of Gold River, CA, he died peacefully at home with family members surrounding him with their love and cherished memories. He leaves behind his devoted wife of 65 years, Mary; loving daughter Kim (Dave) Myers of Fair Oaks, CA; sons Craig of San Jose, CA and James of Stockton, CA; grandsons Kyle (Alyssa) Cool of Corpus Christi, TX, Darren Myers of Fair Oaks, CA, and Jimmy Bednash of Stockton, CA; and granddaughter Katelyn Cool of Pasadena, CA. Also survived by great-grandchildren Jay, Brooke, Kamden, Chloe, and Lucas; as well as in-laws Ed and Margaret Mroczynski of Gold River, CA who have remained lifelong friends. We will hold you in our hearts forever, Daddy! Sadly, due to Covid-19's mandatory isolation, there will be no public memorial service.

