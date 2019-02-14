Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James E. Anderson. View Sign

James E. Anderson, age 78, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, February 4, 2019, after a brief illness with Glioblastoma (brain cancer). He was born in Ogallala, NE, on November 26, 1940. He moved to Sacramento in 1982, working in the Automobile industry, subsequently, retiring as Owner and Operator of Fort Sutter Towing and Auto M.D. Repair. He is survived by his wife Barbara of 33 years; his son James 'Chris' Anderson, Palm Springs, CA; daughters Jennifer (Eric) Alekman, El Dorado Hills, CA and Michelle Anderson of Ogallala, NE; granddaughter, Samantha Alekman; brother, Steve (Kay) Anderson, Ogallala, NE; and sister Janice Nelson, Chester, CA; stepsons Scott (Leticia) Ringler, of Elk Grove, CA, Mike (Paula) Ringler and Brian (Shelly) Ringler, of Sacramento, CA, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. James was pre-deceased by his father Herman Anderson; mother, Helen Kurkowski; and brother Edwin Anderson. He joined the Navy in Nov. 1958, and was honorably discharged in May 1962. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the glioblastomafoundation.org Services will be held Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. At St. Mary's Cemetery & Funeral Center, 6509 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento, CA, 95820.

