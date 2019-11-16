Guest Book View Sign Service Information Mount Vernon Memorial Park & Mortuary 8201 Greenback Ln Fair Oaks , CA 95628 (916)-969-1251 Burial 10:30 AM Mount Vernon Memorial Park 8201 Greenback Ln. Fair Oaks , CA View Map Celebration of Life 12:00 PM Carmichael Elks Lodge Cypress Ave View Map Send Flowers Obituary

James E. Galloway, (Jim) age 81, passed away peacefully on Wednesday November 6, 2019 at Mercy San Juan Hospital in Carmichael, California. He was born July 7, 1938, in Illinois, to Eddie and Mary Galloway. Jim was a 1956 graduate of Proviso Township High School in Maywood, IL. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1958 proudly serving 8 years, receiving an Honorable discharge in March of 1966 while stationed at Travis AFB in California. Jim elected to stay and make his life in California. He worked in the communications field for AT&T, Pacific Bell, and finally the County of Sacramento, where he retired. Jim loved music and was an integral member of the Grunt Crew for the Sacramento Dixieland Jazz Festival from its second year until its conclusion. It is there where he met the love of his life Jeanette, together they continued to pass along their love of Jazz by working with the Sacramento Jazz Education Foundation Youth Programs and held fundraisers in their own backyard. Jim's memory will live on through music played by those who attended the camp and all touched by his selflessness and generosity. Jim is survived by his wife, Jeanette, daughter Kathi, step-sons Mike and Tim, brother Dennis, nine grandchildren, Stephanie, Adrien, Xavier, Blake, Mike, Robert, Brendan, Alicia, Nicole, and five great grandchildren, Elise, Addie, McKenna, Emmie, and Hunter. Jim will be laid to rest the 25th of November, 2019, 10:30 am, at Mount Vernon Memorial Park at 8201 Greenback Ln. Fair Oaks, California 95628. Celebration of life to follow at 12:00 pm at the Carmichael Elks Lodge on Cypress Ave. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Sacramento Jazz Education Foundation Teagarden Jazz Camp.

