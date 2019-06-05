Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James E. (Jim) Parino. View Sign Service Information Herberger's Elk Grove Funeral Chapel 9101 Elk Grove Boulevard Elk Grove , CA 95624 (916)-686-1888 Send Flowers Obituary

OUTSTANDING SENIOR JAMES E. (JIM) PARINO passed away on May 19, 2019. Jim is shown holding his award for Outstanding Senior for his work with the Senior Center of Elk Grove in 2008. The award was presented by Fifth District Supervisor Don Notolli, along with the other supervisors. Jim's involvement with the Senior Center began a great many years ago through his work with the elk Grove Lions Club that meets at the Senior Center of Elk Grove and where Jim was awarded a Life Time Membership. Jim was instrumental in organizing the monthly pancake breakfasts, open to the public many years ago and continuing to this day. Jim grew up in Sacramento, graduating from Sacramento High School and then serving in the U.S. Army, mainly in Korea. Following his discharge in 1962, he joined the Army National Guard, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel following 32 years with the organization. Jim also worked for the State of California as a Business Services Officer, retiring in 2000 after 37 years. Jim always laughed and said that's when he began a "career" with the Senior Center where he was President of the Board of Directors five separate times. Both Jim and his wife Charlette, whom he met in high school and married in 1963, have been avid supporters of the Senior Center for many years. Jim was passionate about helping others and belonged and worked for the Elk Grove Lions Club, American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), Piemonte Italian Club, Knights of Columbus and the Dante Club. Jim loved to cook and shared his talents at the Senior Center's annual St. Patrick's Day dinner. Jim never met a stranger and if he saw anyone needing help he was there trying to find a way to help. Jim had been ill an extended period of time and at his passing he was surrounded by his wife Charlette, son Dennis and friend Sheri, Sister and Brother-in-law Linda and Frank Cemo. He will be missed by a multitude of family and friends. A celebration of life of James E. (Jim) Parino will be held at Herberger Family Elk Grove Funeral Chapel, 9101 Elk Grove Blvd., on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. After the celebration a reception will take place at Armann's Palace Event Hall, 2301 Longport Ct., Elk Grove 95758 beginning at 12:00-3:30 p.m. Jim will be interred in the VA National Cemetery in Dixon, CA. In lieu of flowers, Jim's friends are welcome to donate in his name to the Senior Center of Elk Grove.

