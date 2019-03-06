Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Edward King. View Sign

James Edward King, born December 26th 1928 in Anaheim California. Passed away at age 90 on February 10th 2019. James grew up in Cypress California where he worked in his father's garage and Knott's Berry Farm as a teenager. He was drafted into the Army in 1950 and served in the Korean war. James and Phyllis King were married 66 years and had 4 children. He moved his family to Elk Grove in 1962. James worked as an electrician for P G& E until he retired at 62. He was very involved with the Boy Scouts troop 59 in Elk Grove and served as scoutmaster for many years. He is survived by his sister Irma Coughran, his 3 children, Lynden, Sharon, Tim, 2 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be at Saint Peter's Lutheran Church, 8701 Elk Grove-Florin road, on Friday March 8 at 12 o'clock followed by lunch. There will be a viewing at East Lawn memorial park, in Elk Grove from 4 to 7 on Thursday March 7th. Please make any contributions to Saint Peter's Lutheran church.

James Edward King, born December 26th 1928 in Anaheim California. Passed away at age 90 on February 10th 2019. James grew up in Cypress California where he worked in his father's garage and Knott's Berry Farm as a teenager. He was drafted into the Army in 1950 and served in the Korean war. James and Phyllis King were married 66 years and had 4 children. He moved his family to Elk Grove in 1962. James worked as an electrician for P G& E until he retired at 62. He was very involved with the Boy Scouts troop 59 in Elk Grove and served as scoutmaster for many years. He is survived by his sister Irma Coughran, his 3 children, Lynden, Sharon, Tim, 2 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be at Saint Peter's Lutheran Church, 8701 Elk Grove-Florin road, on Friday March 8 at 12 o'clock followed by lunch. There will be a viewing at East Lawn memorial park, in Elk Grove from 4 to 7 on Thursday March 7th. Please make any contributions to Saint Peter's Lutheran church. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close