James Edward Meihofer, 67, of Magalia California passed away in the late evening hours of June 8, 2020. He was fortunate to have family at his bedside to sing him off to sleep as his nearly eight-month battle with pancreatic cancer came to a quiet conclusion. Born in Cleveland, OH on October 11, 1952, Jim was the second born, first son of five children to Ed and Claire Meihofer. The family relocated to California in the late 50's to the San Francisco Bay Area for most of Jim's life. As a young boy he lived in Cupertino then Walnut Creek, later to return from a stint in Baldwinsville New York in the mid 1960's to once again reside in the Bay Area where he attended and graduated from Burlingame High School while residing in Foster City. Jim was a gentle giant. Standing just under 6'5" he literally stood out in a crowd with his large stature, natural red hair and never-ending smile. Despite his intimidating frame, Jim's good-natured soul sought peace and harmony. Jim was an entertainer. Always ready with a joke or story and there for a good time. He played Alto Sax and later became an accomplished guitar player. Jim was a natural athlete, quarterback of his football team and baseball player in Baldwinsville NY. Jim focused on Golf while attending Burlingame HS as a member of the Golf team. While at Burlingame Jim enjoyed the camaraderie of his fellow members in the Stage Craft Club where he honed is set building and stage management skills. Upon graduation from Burlingame HS in 1970 Jim was drawn to Oregon where he worked for a logging company until returning to the California Bay Area where he started work with IBM. Jim worked the San Francisco streets for IBM and then transferred to Boston to be near his family who were currently residing there. Jim was married for a bit but did not have any children which is something he had regrets about. He would have been a remarkable father, teaching his children about life through music and laughter. Jim moved to Austin Texas with IBM then returned to the Bay Area where he left the employment of IBM and started a new career as a plant electrician for San Jose Graphics. Jim stayed at San Jose Graphics for many years until they relocated out of state and then he went to work for Great America where he retired due to a work injury. Upon adjusting to his early retirement and finding his home in Magalia California Jim settled in to enjoy the fruits of all his hard work. He spent the last 15 years enjoying his hobbies of radio control airplane building and flying and working with friends and family recording and producing hours and hours of music, his true love. Jim loved to make videos and record anyone who wanted to sing. Jim was lucky enough to survive the Paradise Camp fire of 2018 unscathed only to be diagnosed in 2019 on his 67th birthday with the intrepid Pancreatic Cancer. Always trying to keep those around him in good spirits, Jim continued to joke about his fortune until the very end, insisting that any other injuries he was enduring in his final months needed to heal quickly so he could get back to dealing with his cancer. Jim is survived by both his parents, Ed and Claire Meihofer of Roseville California and his siblings: Sandra Lynn Nelson, Robert Meihofer, Patricia Meihofer-Smith, and Carol Meihofer-Smith (husband: Greg), along with seven nieces. There are many more friends and family members missing him today, and we invite anyone who knew him to take a pause on July 11th to sing a song in remembrance of him while his immediate family and friends gather in Grass Valley, CA for an outdoor celebration and to share stories to honor his life and memory. If interested in attending Jim's celebration, please contact: Carol @ 530 913-9932 or Patricia @ 530 913-8279 for more information.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store