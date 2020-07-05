James Elwood Sassman ("YOGI" to his friends), passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving wife and family on June 26, 2020 at the age of 83 in his life-long community of Point Pleasant. Jim was the first of four children born to Harold and Irene Sassman, on June 27, 1936, in Franklin, CA. He was raised and lived a lifetime in the Point Pleasant German community. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Dale and Earl Sassman, and is survived by his sister Leanna Schulz. Jim attended Franklin Elementary and Elk Grove High School. He worshipped with his family at the Point Pleasant United Methodist Church. He was active in the church choir and the high school band, where he was voted "Best Mannered" in his Junior class. He met the love of his life, Shirley Dickson, and they married on May 6, 1956. Soon after, they started their family. First born was Diane Blum (Tom) of Wilton, Suane Wooden of Sandpoint, ID, Joane Backer (Kevin), and Cindy Capel (Chris) both of Elk Grove. Soon to follow were 10 grandchildren: Alora Chilton (Theo), Ahren Blum, Garrett Capel (Jamie), Braden Capel, Nicholas Backer (Brandi), Kyle Backer (Megan), all of Elk Grove. Ashley Hanson (Erik) of CO, Tiffany Wooden of WA, Carley Lewis (Ryan) of SC, and Courtney Paup (Matt) of CO. He gladly supplied them with ice cream and popsicles, even if their parents objected. Thereafter came 9 great-grandchildren: Everett, Eva, Hannah, Ryan, Hailey, Hunter, Paige, Brooke, and Makenzie. He enjoyed life to the fullest with hobbies of hunting, trapshooting, golfing, fishing, and camping. Making friends wherever he went was his best and favorite hobby. The other love of his life was driving a Milk Tanker for Crystal Creamery for 42 years. He loved delivering milk from far away dairies and local dairies back to Crystal. Jim has been loved by so many for his humor and dedication to his family and job. Our hearts are broken but mended by his tenderness and love. A viewing will be held on July 7th from 2-5 p.m. at the Herberger Funeral Home on 9101 Elk Grove Blvd. Services will be held at the Point Pleasant UMC on July 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. Due to the Covid Virus, no reception is allowed, and we will be observing Social Distancing with Family only in the Sanctuary. However, outside seating is available with speakers for hearing, in addition to a radio channel that is available for listening in your car. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.



