James Emerson Hooper

March 6, 1956 - October 18, 2020

Sacramento, California - Jim Hooper passed away at his home on October 18, 2020 after a battle with cancer. He was born on March 6, 1956 in Sacramento to Jerry Sue and Kenneth Hooper. He attended Crocker Elementary School, California Jr High School and was a graduate of the C.K. McClatchy High School class of 1974. Jim continued his education at Sacramento City College studying computer science.

Jim was on the leading edge of computer programming having written proprietary programs for major corporations. He was ahead of his time and was mostly self-taught prior to the introduction of the personal computer. He had a long and distinguished career helping companies improve their operations with his programs. His talent with electronics meant he was the first to get the latest technology and he always had the best sound system in his home.

He gave back to the community by contributing time to non-profit organizations. He was an active member of his church and held a seat on the Board of Directors of the Welcome Home Housing project. He also spent time helping Habitat for Humanity.

He is survived by two daughters Emily Hooper and Kelly Parkes, his mother Jerry Sue Hooper, his beloved Laura Porter and his brothers William and Thomas Hooper. He was preceded in death by his father Kenneth Hooper and younger sister Elizabeth Hooper Gibson.

A casual get together of friends and family is planned for Saturday, November 14th from 1:00 to 4:00 at the Freeport Bar & Grill outdoor patio at 8259 Freeport Blvd in Freeport, California.





