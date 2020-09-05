James Ernest Long passed away peacefully on August 26, 2020 surrounded by his family in Sacramento. California. He was 85 years old, born and raised in Sacramento to Esther and Gordon Long on June 25, 1935. He is survived by Karen, his loving wife of 30 years, daughter Linda, step-daughter Miranda, grandsons Matthew, Bradley (Suzanne), Logan and Lucas, and great-grandchildren Anthony, Laci, Bennett, Marlowe, and Ollie. Jim worked in the Sheet Metal Industry from the time he was 16, working for many of the major Contractors in the area. He started in business for himself in 1972 and opened his final business in 1990 with Karen, his primary business partner. They worked together until finally handing over the reins to Matt and Brad who have continued the vision Jim and Karen worked so hard for. Jim was a mentor to many in the construction trades and was well respected by all who knew him. He believed that you should be able to look a person in the eye, shake their hand and know that you would be treated fairly. He understood the value of doing the right thing and building relationships within the construction industry. Jim enjoyed many fine things in life. Good food, fine wine, car racing, gardening, and especially wonderful meals at Karen's Place. He loved to travel with Karen and visited the local farmers market wherever they happened to be. Sometimes it was at a Nascar race, other times touring the wine country or traveling to Europe. Jim and Karen were long time patrons of the Sunday Farmers' Market in Sacramento, only missing it when traveling. They both loved gardening and Jim said the nursery was his "Nordstrom's". Jim had a huge heart, was a man of integrity and will be missed by those who knew and loved him. Services will be announced as soon as details become available. Everyone who remembers him is asked to celebrate Jim's life by raising a glass of your finest. In lieu of flowers please do an unexpected and unsolicited act of kindness in his name.



