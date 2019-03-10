Passed in peace on February 28th 2019. Devoted husband to Opal Kane. Loving father to Ed (Jeannie) and Roger (Kelly). Proud Grandfather to Autumn, Erin (Rachel), Max, Nick, Kenneth. Adoring Great Grandfather to Kalia. Further Survived by nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents and his sister Gail. Jim will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving father, a compassionate friend, a lover of music and history, and a proud US Navy veteran. Services will be held at: Herberger Family Elk Grove Funeral Chapel 9101 Elk Grove Boulevard Elk Grove, CA Visitation Sunday March 17 from 2- 5pm Memorial Service Monday March 18 at 11:00am
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James F. "Jim" Kane.
Herberger's Elk Grove Funeral Chapel
9101 Elk Grove Boulevard
Elk Grove, CA 95624
(916) 686-1888
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 10, 2019