Fennelly, James, May 31, 2019 in Sacramento. Born in Ireland in 1925, Jim served with the British Army in Palestine from 1945 to 1948. He moved first to Canada and then to Sacramento in 1952. Trained as a cook, he worked for 22 years directing food services at the Sacramento County Jail from which he retired in 1987. Member of the Shriners and the Royal Canadian Legion, he is fondly remembered by family in Canada, Ireland, England and Australia. He loved California, but always missed the song of the blackbirds in his native land. Pre-deceased by Florence, his wife of 46 years. His ashes rest with Florence at St. Mary's Cemetery.

