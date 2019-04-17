Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Age 88, died on April 7, 2019 at his home in Elk Grove, CA. He is survived by his wife, Barbara, and sons, Jim J. (Linda) and Matthew (Janet), four grandchildren and one great-grandson. Jim was born October 17, 1930 in Oakland, CA to Walter and Helen (Burr) Foskett. He spent his early years in the Wilton area. He rode his horse to attend Lee School. The family worked hard at chores caring for animals. They enjoyed hunting, fishing, and swimming. He attended high school in Galt and Elk Grove, graduating from Elk Grove High School in 1949. While in school he worked with dairy cattle and harvesting hoops. Jim married Barbara Backer, January 26, 1951. He spent part of their first year of marriage with the U.S. Army in Korea. After his service the family settled in Franklin. He was active in leadership for Cub Scouts, Little Boys Baseball League, and Pop Warner football. Jim worked as a business representative for the IAM and AW unions for many years and later with the State of California as an apprenticeship consultant. After his retirement Jim and Barbara traveled to Europe and around the western United States. They led Wally Byam Airstream caravans and car rallies. Jim met rock hound friends at Quartzite, AZ. He taught lapidary skills, jewelry making and sphere making. He collected post office box doors. Their home contains many of his hand-crafted items. His many friends have received items as gifts. His favorite old car was a 28 Model A Roadster. How do I love thee? Let me count the ways . Private services.

Age 88, died on April 7, 2019 at his home in Elk Grove, CA. He is survived by his wife, Barbara, and sons, Jim J. (Linda) and Matthew (Janet), four grandchildren and one great-grandson. Jim was born October 17, 1930 in Oakland, CA to Walter and Helen (Burr) Foskett. He spent his early years in the Wilton area. He rode his horse to attend Lee School. The family worked hard at chores caring for animals. They enjoyed hunting, fishing, and swimming. He attended high school in Galt and Elk Grove, graduating from Elk Grove High School in 1949. While in school he worked with dairy cattle and harvesting hoops. Jim married Barbara Backer, January 26, 1951. He spent part of their first year of marriage with the U.S. Army in Korea. After his service the family settled in Franklin. He was active in leadership for Cub Scouts, Little Boys Baseball League, and Pop Warner football. Jim worked as a business representative for the IAM and AW unions for many years and later with the State of California as an apprenticeship consultant. After his retirement Jim and Barbara traveled to Europe and around the western United States. They led Wally Byam Airstream caravans and car rallies. Jim met rock hound friends at Quartzite, AZ. He taught lapidary skills, jewelry making and sphere making. He collected post office box doors. Their home contains many of his hand-crafted items. His many friends have received items as gifts. His favorite old car was a 28 Model A Roadster. How do I love thee? Let me count the ways . Private services. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close