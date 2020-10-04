James Franklin Grey, age 96, of Carmichael, passed away at home on Sunday, Sep. 27th, 2020. He was born in Wisconsin Rapids, WI on Sep. 8th, 1924, served a full career in the USAF, retiring with rank of Lt. Col., and went on to a long and successful career in commercial banking in the Sacramento area. He is survived by his wife Charlene, daughters Barbara and Susan, son James, stepdaughter Deborah and stepson Farron, with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Oct. 8th, 2020 at East Lawn Mortuary, 5757 Greenback Lane, Sacramento. Donations may be made in Jim's memory to Disabled American Veterans
, Fair Oaks Presbyterian or the Salvation Army.