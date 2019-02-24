James G. "Jim" Bond, President of Sacramento State University from 1972 to 1978, passed away at 94, after a long struggle with Alzheimer's Disease, in Seattle, WA, January 16, 2019. Born in Lorain Ohio, April 17, 1924, he served as a First Sargent in the Army Infantry in Italy during WWII. When Dr. Bond was named President of California State University, Sacramento in 1972, he became the first African American President of a major American University serving a predominantly white population "West of the Rockies." Dearly loved, Jim will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Condolences can be made at: http://funerals.coop/obituaries/james-g-bond.html. Remembrances may be made to: Providence Hospice of Seattle Foundation.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James G. Bond. Ph.D..
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 24, 2019