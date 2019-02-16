Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James G. Ozanne. View Sign

James G. Ozanne was born on February 25, 1933 in Mitchell, South Dakota to George Ozanne and Anna Landers. After graduating from Princeton High School, James joined the U.S. Army where he served as a field communications chief during the Korean War. After the war ended, James married Shirley Polander and adopted her daughter Susan. He later married Wanda Edsall Stapleton and helped raise her two daughters Karen and Linda. James worked for the Farmer's Rice Co-op for more than 40 years. As a proud Veteran, he supported many veteran causes included serving as the Post Commander at the VFW Post # 8762. James leaves behind his sister Betty Woods and three loving daughters; Karen Green, Linda Sebastiani (Robert), and Susan Warm (Vince); two grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. A visitation will be held February 17, 2019 from 4-8 pm and Funeral Services will be held at 10 am on February 18, 2019 both at Sacramento Memorial Lawn, 6100 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento, CA.

