James Gordon
May 15, 1937 - November 24, 2020
Fair Oaks, California - James Burton Gordon of Fair Oaks passed away peacefully on November 24, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah from Covid-related complications. Jim was born on May 15,1937 in Dustin, Oklahoma and is the son of the late Helen Marler Gordon and George Ollie Gordon, and the brother of Teddy Cook and Scott Gordon. He had been married to Patricia Ann (Nielsen) Gordon for 59 years when Pat passed away on December 13, 2019. Jim is survived by his son Robert (Colleen) and children Rebecca, Michael, Jonathan and Katherine Gordon; daughter Lisa (Greg) and children Tyler, Katherine and Rachael Brown; and son Christopher (Carrie) and children Elizabeth, Matthew and Olivia Gordon. Jim grew up in Salem, Oregon and graduated from North Salem High School in 1956. Jim attended Oregon State University and received his bachelor's degree in business. Jim was a member of the Oregon State football team and the Beta Theta Pi fraternity. Jim met Pat at Oregon State and they were married in 1960. Shortly thereafter Jim enlisted in the Army and went to helicopter flight school in Texas and Alabama. Jim was a captain in the Army and loved flying helicopters. Upon completing his military service Jim and Pat moved to Portland, Oregon where their first child Robert was born. Jim and Pat then moved to San Jose, California where their second child Lisa and third child Christopher were born. Jim and Pat and their three children moved to Fair Oaks, California in 1979 and made the quiet Sacramento suburb their home until 2020. Jim was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and he served in many volunteer positions over the years in addition to volunteering his time with youth sports and many other community endeavors. Jim was known for his discipline to physical fitness as he went to the gym nearly every day (except for Sundays) for the last 60 years and most of the time he could be found on a handball court playing handball with friends that meant the world to him. Jim's handball "brothers" were a source of so much joy and friendship for him throughout the years. When not playing handball, Jim found time every day to do hundreds of push-ups, sit-ups and reps on the ab - roller (before there was such a thing). Jim loved getting to know other people and he truly was interested in their lives and genuinely cared for the wellbeing of others before his own. Jim worked in real estate as well as finance and he was a successful financial planner and advisor. Jim loved being "Papa" to his ten grandchildren and routinely spoke to them about fitness, athletics and staying in good health. Jim was beloved by so many people from so many walks of life. Jim took it upon himself to make sure that every living member of his high school class would get a phone call from him each year and a personal invitation to their class reunions. Jim truly loved bringing people together. Jim and Pat loved to spend time in Lake Tahoe and the Oregon Coast. Jim has longed to be reunited with his sweetheart who passed away eleven months ago. It was only through his faith and knowledge he had of seeing her again that allowed him to pass away peacefully. Jim will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife Pat at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery. A memorial service for Jim will be held in the spring/summer of 2021 in Fair Oaks at which time an announcement will be made. Online condolences can be made at PriceFuneralChapel.com
.