James Grasty
March 17, 1934 - November 13, 2020
Carmichael, California - James (Jim) Grasty lived a long life, filled with family, friends, and his favorite pastime—golf. He loved the game and made a hole-in-one five times. His standing tee times at Sierra View Country Club in Roseville were carved in stone!
Jim was born in Henderson, Kentucky, graduated from Castle Heights Military Academy, attended the University of Southern California, and served in the United States Air Force, as a pilot and a navigator. He earned his pharmacy degree from Butler University, managed the family drug store in Henderson, and then moved the family to Sacramento, near where his wife Nancy was raised. He loved spending time on the Monroe ranch, outside of Capay, with Nancy's extended Monroe/Nurse family. He owned American River Pharmacy in Carmichael for many years, then happily changed careers and became an investment advisor for First Allied Securities until his retirement.
Jim leaves three children, Martha Grasty (John Steinhoff) of Morrison, Colorado, Jim Grasty (Heidi) of Gold River, and Jennifer Foley (David) of Sacramento. He is survived by four much-loved grandchildren, Megan Phelan (Patrick), Mallory Turner (Dan), Lauren Foley, and Ian Foley. And, in his last two months, Jim loved watching (and re-watching) videos of his first great-grandchild, Bailey Phelan. Jim is also survived by his sister, Susan Blazenko (Gene) of Des Moines, sister-in-law Martha Donnenwirth of Redding, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his wife of fifty-six years, Nancy Monroe Grasty, his brother Joe C. Grasty, and his parents.
The family thanks the UC Davis medical and hospice teams, the individual caregivers at Eskaton Carmichael, and specifically Joinique McClain. Jim will be laid to rest next to Nancy at the Capay Cemetery in Esparto in a private service. We hope to hold a remembrance gathering next year. In lieu of flowers, the family would like remembrances to be sent to First Tee, which mentors and supports young golfers (www.firstteesacramento.org
).