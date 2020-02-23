Grover was born 4-9-1941 and passed on 1-24-2020. He is survived by wife Kathy of 54 years, daughter Kristine Dragoo (Jerry), son Scott Monday (Denise) - Grandchildren Joel, Jocelyn, Sam and Siena; Sister Joda, Brothers Kenneth and Robert; preceded in death by sister Judy, Mother and Father Irene and Seth. A carpenter by trade, Grover enjoyed time away from work traveling with his family for camping, fishing, jeeping and hunting. Grover enjoyed garage time with family and friends telling stories. He had a passion for tinkering whether it was restoring classic cars with his children, improving the family home or learning new crafts. He could do just about anything without reading an instruction manual. After retirement Grover took up fine wood working and shared his projects with family and friends. He was very proud of his children and grandchildren and enjoyed passing on skills used in every day life. There will be a gathering to celebrate his life on Saturday Feb.29 from 2pm-4pm at Arden Park Rec. Hall 1000 La Sierra Blvd, Sac. 95864 In lieu of flowers consider a donation in his honor to Front Street Animal Shelter in Sacramento. 95815

