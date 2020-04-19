Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Harlan Jackson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James Harlan Jackson passed away April 2 after a long and fulfilling life as a father, "Opa," uncle, telephone company manager, adventurer and friend. He was 98. Jim will be remembered by all who knew him as the consummate gentleman. His trademarks were a broad smile, a twinkle in his eye and a knack for connecting with everyone he met during his long and winding journey. He was born into a tiny log cabin in Weiser, Idaho in 1921, and grew up in the Great Depression. After moving to California with his parents and his younger brother Don, Jim graduated from high school in Bakersfield on the eve of World War II. He enlisted in the Army in 1942 and joined the Signal Corps, where he placed and maintained telephone cables for battlefield communications. His unit landed on Omaha Beach shortly after D-Day and followed Gen. George Patton's lead until they liberated the Dachau concentration camp near Munich as the war ended. Jim was awarded a Bronze Star for his courage in carrying telephone cables across a river under heavy enemy fire. Jim returned to California at war's end and resumed a career with Pacific Telephone and Telegraph, later Pacific Bell, where he worked for 40 years before retiring as a district manager in 1982. He married Eleanor Roemer in 1957, and he and Ellie had one child, Jodi Heleen Jackson, who, with her partner Daniel Weintraub, survives them both. After a divorce, Jim married Anneliese Roden and is survived by Anneliese's daughter, Christine Richardson, and her husband Darrell Effinger, and Jim was preceded in death by his grandson, Russell. Jim is also survived by many Jackson and Roemer family nephews and nieces, who revered him as a favorite uncle. Jim loved the outdoors and pursued a passion for skiing in the backcountry and at the resorts. He was a longtime member of the Tamarack Ski Club and remembered skiing at Squaw Valley the day it opened. Jim and Anneliese built a cabin in Tahoma, where they hiked and skied the many nearby trails. He also loved golf, and continued to play regularly well into retirement. Jim spent his later years at Eskaton Retirement Village in Carmichael, where he was the life of any party. He loved tinkering in the wood shop, making toys to give to children or to raise funds for charity. His dedication to serving others led Jim into many service and charity groups, including the Sons in Retirement (SIRS), which honored him with its President's Award in 1989. Friends wishing to donate in Jim's memory should contact the Carmichael Presbyterian Church at 5645 Marconi Ave., Carmichael, Ca., 95608.

