James Harriston Kelsey ( yes, middle name is spelled like that - I believe it a war ship in WWII) Jim was 66 years old when he passed, he was born in San Francisco, CA. Married to his wife Dori For 39 years They live in the Sacramento area since they both moved here to attend Sac State in 1980. Both Parents have passed Dorothy L Kelsey and Robert Hyde Kelsey. One Brother Philip Kelsey (Denise) lives in Seattle No children, but we have two cats, Louie and Gunny. He was a member of the International Booster Club for the General Federation of Women's Clubs. He worked for Sacramento County Airports, at the International Airport for 30 plus years in Communications. In the past he has been a San Francisco Police Officer and at San Juan School district as a sworn officer/ Sgt. Jim received his BA Degree at Sacramento State College in 1982. A memorial will be held at a later date. Please donate to the Placer SPCA or s or instead of flowers. He loved giving back to his community and did what he could.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 9, 2019