James Harry Crenshaw, 70, of Woodland, California, passed away unexpectedly on November 29, 2019. Jim is not the kind of person that you can sum up in only a few words, and all who knew him would agree. Jim was passionate in the pursuit of many activities throughout his life including motorcycle racing, kayaking, rugby, hiking, diving, and fishing, to name a few. Jim raised a family and owned and operated a small business in Woodland, and was the long-standing president of California Sportfishing Protection Alliance (CSPA) where he championed the protection of California's fisheries and water resources. Through his many athletic pursuits and his dedication to service Jim was a staple in all that he did, and was able to forge an abundance of lifelong friendships which he cherished throughout his life. Jim was predeceased by his parents George and Nancy. He is survived by his two sons, David and William, as well as many friends whom he considered his extended family. A celebration of Jim's life will be scheduled for a later date in Spring 2020. Please Visit https://everloved.com/life-of/james-harry-crenshaw/ to sign up for updates and to share memories. Memorial contributions may be made to the California Sportfishing Protection Alliance (CSPA).
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 13, 2019