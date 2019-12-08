Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Howard "Jim" Holmes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jim passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019, from complications of polycystic kidney disease (PKD), at his home in Elk Grove, CA, surrounded by the love and care of his life partner and daughters. He was 76 years old. Jim was survived by his beloved partner, Mary Weber; his three daughters, Lisa Worland (Dan), Kristin Schneider (Jon); Jamie Holmes (Hilary); six grandchildren (Zach, Nic, Tim, Alex, Paige and Quinn); and his sister and brother, Kathy Zehnder and Carl Holmes, Jr. Jim was preceded in death by his loving wife Diane Holmes and older brother John Holmes. Jim was born in Oakland, CA to parents, Carl Holmes, Sr., and Mary Louise Graves-Holmes. He lived in Berkeley, CA at an early age then moved to Sacramento, CA. Jim graduated from McClatchy High School in 1962, and attended the University of California, Davis where he played collegiate baseball and received a Bachelor's Degree in Economics in 1966. He then began his management career with Pacific Bell and retired in 1988. Subsequently Jim pursued entrepreneurial endeavors until fully retiring. Jim was a talented baseball and basketball player from an early age, and received an offer to pitch for the Chicago Cubs as a young man. He was an avid golfer and a long time member of the Valley Hi Country Club in Elk Grove, CA. He enjoyed spending summers in his part-time home in Rathdrum, Idaho. Jim developed meaningful friendships wherever he was, and touched many lives with his kindness. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at the Valley Hi Country Club, 9595 Franklin Blvd., Elk Grove CA 95758 on February 16, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family requests donations, in Jim's memory, to the PKD Foundation (

