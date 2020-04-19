Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James J. "Jim" Delaney. View Sign Service Information W.F. Gormley & Sons 2015 Capitol Ave Sacramento , CA 95811 (916)-443-6513 Send Flowers Obituary

Born to William and Marie Delaney in San Francisco, October 22, 1927, Jim (92) passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. He was the oldest of two children and predeceased by his brother, William. He enjoyed being IRISH and took pride in his wonderful wife of 66 years, Jo Ann Cardwell Delaney, his three daughters, Denise Marie, Stacey Ann, and Diane Kathryn, and preceded in death, his son Brian Patrick. He was educated in Sacramento parochial grammar schools and Christian Brothers High School. Upon graduation, he entered the "Army Specialized Training Program" as an engineering student at Stanford University. Following that he attended a surveyor's school at Geiger Field Air Force Base in Spokane, Washington. Upon graduation he was assigned to a group sent to Thule, Greenland to assist in the construction of an airport and thereafter back to Washington to the Hanford Atomic Bomb Project to participate in the construction of another airport. Upon discharge from the Army Air Force, he attended Sacramento Junior College (now Sacramento City College) then the University of Santa Clara and Santa Clara Law School. During his time at Santa Clara he met Jo Ann Cardwell who became Mrs. Delaney in 1953 and remained so until he died. He was in private practice for a short period before taking a "temporary" position at the State Board of Equalization which lasted for only 35 years, the last thirteen of which he served as Chief Counsel. He retired in 1990 and was lucky enough to live more years than most; enjoying travel, golf (2 holes in one), bowling (member twice of 4-man championship teams in a 32-team league), and his family but most of all his wonderful, gracious, beautiful and loving wife, Jo Ann. His request was that the following be included in his obituary: First I wasn't Then I was Now I am not. I am thankful for the friends and loved ones who were there when I was. Do Good! Arrangements to be made by Gormley & Sons. Private Internment for family only.

