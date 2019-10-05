James J. Horgan

In Sacramento on September 30, 2019, age 97. Preceded in death by his wife of 49 1/2 years, Phyllis, their daughter, Sister Anne Therese Horgan, SM, parents, James and Ellen (Hanratty) Horgan, and sisters, Elizabeth, Ellen and Anne. Survived by children Michael (Kathy), Maureen (Dan), Sheila (Michael), Brian (Samantha), Laurie (Bob), Kelly (Steve), and Peggy (Flo). Grandchildren David, Terri, Sean, Chris, Nicole, Kim, Timothy, Heather, Katie, Becky, Sabrina, Robert, Brianna, Steven, Kace and Cameron. Great-grandchildren Denae, Joshua, Hailyn, Liam, Dillon, Avorly, Asher, Aislinn, Teyla, Evan, Adalyn, Abbey, Logan, Ava, Tinley, Addison, Addicus, Sage, Rowan, and Gunnar. Sister-in-law, Joyce Topping, many nieces, nephews and honorary children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff at Kaiser for their compassion and care. Friends are welcome for visitation at W. F. GORMLEY & SONS CHAPEL, 2015 Capitol Avenue, on Monday, October 7 from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm and a Rosary at 7:00 pm. Interment will be at 11:00 am on Tuesday October 8, at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Sister Anne Therese Horgan Memorial Fund (Mercy Hospital) or to the .
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 5, 2019
