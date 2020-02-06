Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James J. McCarthy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James J. McCarthy went home to the Lord on January 18, 2020 after a long illness. Born on June 21, 1954 in Marin County, CA to Diarmuid (Mac) and Catherine, his family lived in Marin before relocating to Sacramento for his father's job. There Jim graduated from Mira Loma High School and American River College, before attending San Francisco State University, where he received a degree in Urban Planning. After returning to Sacramento, James worked for the California Department of Transportation and met his future wife, Robin. They married in 1980 and relocated to the Pasadena area, where James continued working for Caltrans, retiring as Deputy Director of Planning in 2012. James and Robin had two children, Sara and Patrick (U.S. Navy MA2, active). He was a dedicated Giants and 49er fan, a dog lover, and caring husband and father. He is preceded in death by his parents, and survived by wife Robin, daughter Sara (John), son Patrick (Kelsey), sister Joan (Robert Adams), three nephews, and cousins. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 8, 11AM at Cabot & Sons, 27 Chestnut Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91103, with reception to follow. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Alverno Heights Academy, Sierra Madre, CA. Please sign the guestbook at

James J. McCarthy went home to the Lord on January 18, 2020 after a long illness. Born on June 21, 1954 in Marin County, CA to Diarmuid (Mac) and Catherine, his family lived in Marin before relocating to Sacramento for his father's job. There Jim graduated from Mira Loma High School and American River College, before attending San Francisco State University, where he received a degree in Urban Planning. After returning to Sacramento, James worked for the California Department of Transportation and met his future wife, Robin. They married in 1980 and relocated to the Pasadena area, where James continued working for Caltrans, retiring as Deputy Director of Planning in 2012. James and Robin had two children, Sara and Patrick (U.S. Navy MA2, active). He was a dedicated Giants and 49er fan, a dog lover, and caring husband and father. He is preceded in death by his parents, and survived by wife Robin, daughter Sara (John), son Patrick (Kelsey), sister Joan (Robert Adams), three nephews, and cousins. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 8, 11AM at Cabot & Sons, 27 Chestnut Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91103, with reception to follow. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Alverno Heights Academy, Sierra Madre, CA. Please sign the guestbook at legacy.com/obituaries/sgvtribune Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 6, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close