James Jiter, 90, of Rancho Cordova, CA, passed away on September 15th, 2019 at his home. A local celebration of his life is schedule for Tuesday, September 24th at 1:00pm at the Elks Lodge #2484 located at 11440 Elks Circle, Rancho Cordova, CA 95742. Jay was born July 25, 1929 in Brush, Colorado to Dennis and Josephine Jiter. As a military veteran, serving in the WWII, Korea and Vietnam conflicts, he retired in 1967 as a highly decorated NCO. Upon his retirement from active duty he continued working as a Civil Servant until 1992. He was a long-standing member of the Elks Lodge 2484, holding many significant titles up to and including Exalted Ruler. For many years he was involved with the American Legion Post 383 and the Boy Scout organization, contributing in numerous roles. Jay is survived by his life's partner, Evelyn Harthun, daughter Deby "Jiter" Bianchino, son in law Larry, 4 grandchildren Matthew (Robin), Alaina (Chad), Carrie (Timmy) and Chris (Alyssa), 7 great grandchildren Matthew, Nathan, Calysta, Chad, Anthony, Carter and Clayton, sister Neciell Thomas, Tony and Rachel McCrorey, Victor & Lily Sosa and family; and several nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dennis and Josephine Jiter, son Ricky, his brothers Frank and James, his sisters Beatrice and Edith. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to the Rancho Cordova Elks Lodge #2484.

