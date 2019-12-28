James Kenneth Ford, 89, Sacramento, passed away on December 20 with family by his side. On 7/14/30, he was born to Josephine and Henderson Ford. He was a resident of Sacramento County since 1940. He was the Deputy Director with the State of California and the assistant pastor at Williams Memorial COGIC. James is survived by his wife Martha, three children James Jr., Jacqueline, and Stephanie Ford. He was survived by 17 grandchildren and 14 grandchildren. A viewing will be held 12/28/19 from 3-7 pm. At Mount Vernon. The home going service will take place 12/30/19 at 10 AM at Williams memorial COGIC.

