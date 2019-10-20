Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James "Jimmy" Klewer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jimmy was born in Dewey, OK on October 29, 1930, to Roy and Claudia Klewer. He graduated from Dewey HS in 1947 and attended Coffeyville JC in 1948. After his military service, he attended the University of Oklahoma and received a BA in English in 1955. Jimmy did some graduate studies at Temple University in Philadelphia; then subsequently returned to OU to earn an MA in English. He taught English at Hiram Johnson HS from 1961-1967, then became a faculty member of Sacramento City College in 1968, where he was Academic Athletic advisor and a part-time English instructor, until his retirement in 1993. Jimmy served four years in the US Air Force and was a decorated airman, spending two years in combat zones in Korea. He was a long-time active member of the Centennial United Methodist Church, and a Kaiser Hospice Volunteer for five years at Kaiser Morse. He was preceded in death by his wife Betty Ruth, a wonderful woman of grace, his brother Edward Klewer and sister-in-law Betty Clark Klewer, sister-in-law Thelma Davis, son-in-law Michael Haskell, and his beloved woman companion of 18 years, Celeste Nevis. He is survived by his son James Klewer, his daughter Judy Haskell, grandson Nathan Haskell, sisters-in-law Mattie Vaughn(Larry) and Bobbie Parmer, niece Carolyn Klewer, and nephews Keith Klewer and Karl Klewer. Appreciation and high respect is extended to the Don Nevis and Nancy Abreu families for their grace and kindness over the years. And thank you to all the Centennial UMC family for their long-time support and friendship. A celebration of life service will be held on Thursday Oct 24 at 2:00 pm at Centennial UMC, 5401 Freeport Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95822. Inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, Jimmy asked you direct memorial donations to either Centennial UMC, or to your favorite charitable organization.

Jimmy was born in Dewey, OK on October 29, 1930, to Roy and Claudia Klewer. He graduated from Dewey HS in 1947 and attended Coffeyville JC in 1948. After his military service, he attended the University of Oklahoma and received a BA in English in 1955. Jimmy did some graduate studies at Temple University in Philadelphia; then subsequently returned to OU to earn an MA in English. He taught English at Hiram Johnson HS from 1961-1967, then became a faculty member of Sacramento City College in 1968, where he was Academic Athletic advisor and a part-time English instructor, until his retirement in 1993. Jimmy served four years in the US Air Force and was a decorated airman, spending two years in combat zones in Korea. He was a long-time active member of the Centennial United Methodist Church, and a Kaiser Hospice Volunteer for five years at Kaiser Morse. He was preceded in death by his wife Betty Ruth, a wonderful woman of grace, his brother Edward Klewer and sister-in-law Betty Clark Klewer, sister-in-law Thelma Davis, son-in-law Michael Haskell, and his beloved woman companion of 18 years, Celeste Nevis. He is survived by his son James Klewer, his daughter Judy Haskell, grandson Nathan Haskell, sisters-in-law Mattie Vaughn(Larry) and Bobbie Parmer, niece Carolyn Klewer, and nephews Keith Klewer and Karl Klewer. Appreciation and high respect is extended to the Don Nevis and Nancy Abreu families for their grace and kindness over the years. And thank you to all the Centennial UMC family for their long-time support and friendship. A celebration of life service will be held on Thursday Oct 24 at 2:00 pm at Centennial UMC, 5401 Freeport Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95822. Inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, Jimmy asked you direct memorial donations to either Centennial UMC, or to your favorite charitable organization. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close