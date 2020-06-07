James L. Curtis (Bird) passed away Saturday, May 30th, 2020. A long time resident of Sacramento, California, Jim was born November 13th, 1939 in Washington D.C. to William and Annie Cecelia Curtis. He was the youngest of four children which included William John, Charles, and Margaret, all deceased. He attended Armstrong High School in Washington D.C. graduating June of 1958 where he earned a scholarship to Coalinga Junior College in California where he was voted Athlete of the Year. He excelled in football and basketball, and in 1960 he transferred to Sacramento State University and achieved his Bachelors degree in Business and accounting, graduating in 1970. In 1962, Jim met his soulmate and partner, Carol Ann Henton. They were married October 5th, 1963, and were blessed with two daughters, Tracy and Kellie. Jim worked for the State of California for 33 years retiring from EDD on June 6th, 2002 as Chief of the department. Outside of the love for his family, he loved the game of golf. He was an avid golfer, and was a charter member of the SABGC, which was established in 1966. He was an active member of Immaculate Conception Church and didn't miss a Sunday unless he was on a weekend golf trip. Jim leaves to morn, his wife of 56 years, Carol, daughters Tracy and a Kellie, son Marcus, 4 grandsons, Brandon, Alonzo, Tyrone and Michael, 3 great grands Ne'Veah, little Alonzo, and Quincy, nephews Paul, Donald, and Mark, nieces Eyvette and C.C., and a host of relatives and friends. You are invited to Jim's viewing, Friday, June 12th, 2020 from 4pm-7pm at Morgan Jones Funeral Home located at 4200 Broadway, Sacramento, California, 95822. In lieu of flowers, to honor the memory of Jim Curtis, the Curtis family requests you to consider a memorial donation to the Northern California Minority Junior Golf Association's Academic Collegiate Scholarship program. Make your check payable to NCMJGSA, in memory of James Curtis at P.O. Box 246152, Sacramento, California 95824.



