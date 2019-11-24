James L. Elrod passed away on November 17, 2019 at the age of 70. Jim was a resident of Sacramento for over 40 years and worked for the City of West Sacramento for 42 years. He is preceded in death by his wife Cathleen and survived by his children James Elrod Jr. (Dina), Tanda Chavez (Steve), Christina Richie (Martin), Carrie Brooks (Chris), Jennings Elrod (Shellie), Jacki Elrod (Tim), 10 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Services to be held on November 26, 2019 at East Lawn Mortuary 4300 Folsom Blvd Sacramento, CA. 95819 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the .
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 24, 2019