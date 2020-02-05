Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James L. Ferry. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James L. Ferry, a savvy businessman, artist, gallery owner and vibrant presence in the Midtown art scene from 2000 to 2010, passed away Jan. 21 after a bout with pneumonia. He was 86. Jim is remembered for his generosity, gentle wit, curiosity, creativity and love of family. Born in Glendale, Calif. in 1933 to James L. Ferry Sr. and Jeanne Ferry (Bishop), he was the first of eight children and was blessed to be part of a large, happy family who traveled together and enjoyed summer vacations on Balboa Island. He attended Villanova Preparatory School in Ojai and graduated from Loyola University in Los Angeles with a degree in civil engineering. After serving in the Air Force, he returned to Glendale and joined the family construction company in 1960, overseeing the building of the first computerized concrete plant. He also oversaw the design and building of the Ferry Brothers Material Co. in San Diego, which specialized in sand, gravel and concrete. In 1962, with his father, he started the James L. Ferry and Son construction business, focusing on harbor and levee reconstruction. Jim eventually took over the business for his father. His main projects were building and maintaining the levy system in the Sacramento Delta. He made Sacramento his home and raised 6 children. At age 56 he retired from the family business and concentrated on his love of art. He attended workshops, classes and drawing groups, developing his skills and passion for art. His wish to give back to the Sacramento art community lead Jim and his wife, Joanie Pope, to open the 20th Street Art Gallery in Midtown Sacramento with the mission of showing new and emerging local artists. The couple reached out to student artists and began the High School Self-Portrait Show, the only city-wide high school art show in the country. The Self-Portrait Show continues and is currently curated by the Crocker Museum. Over the years Jim and Joanie gave hundreds of students their first opportunity to exhibit their work. In addition to helping student artists get a foothold in the art world, the 20th Street Gallery hosted popular shows like the 50/50/50 Show where 50 artists create 50 works in 50 days, The Good and Evil Show and The Local Landscape Show to name a few. The 20th Street exhibits became so popular that people had to wait in line to get in the gallery on Second Saturdays. Jim was always there to welcome visitors and give balloons to the kids. The gallery had a successful 10-year run that coincided with Midtown's renaissance. He was involved in numerous charitable events including publishing a book of artwork from the Shriners Hospitals for Children. In addition to his art career, Jim also researched and documented his family history back to its roots in Ireland. He cataloged thousands and thousands of family photos and published multiple books on his family history. He will be missed by many who knew his kind and gentle manner and generous ways. Jim is survived by his wife, Joanie, siblings Mary Sue, Mary Julie, John, and Mary Kathleen and Sister Mary Jean, BVM, and children, Celia (Mimi) Ferry, Mike James Ferry, Patricia (Patti) Ferry, Steve Ferry, Jeanni Ferry and 10 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Mary Beth and Mary Louise and son Joseph Ferry. There will be a celebration of life at 2 pm on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 2711 B Street 95816.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 5, 2020

